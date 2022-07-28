Overview of Dr. Keith Welker, MD

Dr. Keith Welker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Welker works at Ear Nose/Throat Assocs Butler in Butler, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.