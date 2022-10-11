Dr. Keith Wied, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wied is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Wied, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Wied, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Wied works at
Locations
-
1
Southeast Texas Gastroenterolo950 N 14th St Ste 100, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 833-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wied?
This is an outstanding physician and staff. So many times you get a great doctor and not so great staff, or vice versa. I can tell you that both Dr. Wied and his staff are top notch and caring.
About Dr. Keith Wied, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1497712350
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wied has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wied accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wied has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wied works at
Dr. Wied has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wied on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Wied. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wied.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wied, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wied appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.