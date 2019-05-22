Dr. Wisniewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Wisniewski, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Wisniewski, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
Dr. Wisniewski works at
Locations
1
Paulger & Wisniewski Dermatology2202 Ithaca Ave, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 797-1202
2
Paulger & Wisniewski Dermatology Llp419 N AVENUE F, Denver City, TX 79323 Directions (806) 797-1202
3
Yoakum County Hospital412 Mustang Dr, Denver City, TX 79323 Directions (806) 797-1202
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first appointment with Dr. Wisniewski Dermatology, I saw his Nurse Practitioner Lisa and had a great experience. She answered all my questions and made me feel very comfortable. I would highly recommend them if your having dermatology issues.
About Dr. Keith Wisniewski, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1588792741
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wisniewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wisniewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wisniewski works at
Dr. Wisniewski has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wisniewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wisniewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wisniewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wisniewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wisniewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.