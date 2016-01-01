Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Keith Wood, MD
Dr. Keith Wood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.
Dr. Wood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
-
1
Mindful Health Solutions360 Post St Ste 500, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 213-2540Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Keith Wood, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1295049674
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.