Overview of Dr. Keith Zacher, MD

Dr. Keith Zacher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Zacher works at Dr. Stanley Cecil Graves MD in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.