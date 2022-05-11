See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Keith Zacher, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (26)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keith Zacher, MD

Dr. Keith Zacher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Zacher works at Dr. Stanley Cecil Graves MD in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Dr. Zacher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stanley C. Graves M D PC
    5080 N 40th St Ste 103, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 952-8111
  2. 2
    Keith G Zacher, MD
    3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 140, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 772-2453
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 11, 2022
    I had an operation for an incisonal hernia..the doctor provided great care and understanding, would definitely recommend...
    Mark Schmit — May 11, 2022
    About Dr. Keith Zacher, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326029026
    Education & Certifications

    • Creighton University / St. Joseph's Hospital
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Zacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zacher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Zacher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zacher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

