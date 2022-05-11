Dr. Keith Zacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Zacher, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Zacher, MD
Dr. Keith Zacher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Dr. Zacher's Office Locations
Stanley C. Graves M D PC5080 N 40th St Ste 103, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 952-8111
Keith G Zacher, MD3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 140, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 772-2453Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Arizona Foundation
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
I had an operation for an incisonal hernia..the doctor provided great care and understanding, would definitely recommend...
About Dr. Keith Zacher, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University / St. Joseph's Hospital
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Zacher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zacher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Zacher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zacher.
