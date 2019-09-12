Dr. Keith Zuccala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuccala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Zuccala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Zuccala, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SUNY at Buffalo and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Surgery111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7131
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Zuccala is one of the most caring surgeons . I was not a typical case and he not only provided me with exceptional care but cared for me as a person. I will be forever grateful.
About Dr. Keith Zuccala, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1225074248
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- St Elizabeth Health Center
- St. Elizabeth Health Center
- SUNY at Buffalo
- S.U.N.Y. At Albany
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuccala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuccala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuccala works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuccala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuccala.
