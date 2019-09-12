See All General Surgeons in Danbury, CT
Dr. Keith Zuccala, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keith Zuccala, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SUNY at Buffalo and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. Zuccala works at Western Connecticut Medical Group in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgery
    111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 739-7131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 12, 2019
    Dr.Zuccala is one of the most caring surgeons . I was not a typical case and he not only provided me with exceptional care but cared for me as a person. I will be forever grateful.
    Donna Saunders — Sep 12, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Keith Zuccala, MD
    About Dr. Keith Zuccala, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225074248
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    • St Elizabeth Health Center
    Internship
    • St. Elizabeth Health Center
    Medical Education
    • SUNY at Buffalo
    Undergraduate School
    • S.U.N.Y. At Albany
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Zuccala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuccala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zuccala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zuccala works at Western Connecticut Medical Group in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Zuccala’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuccala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuccala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuccala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuccala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

