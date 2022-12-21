Dr. Kelash Bajaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelash Bajaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelash Bajaj, MD
Dr. Kelash Bajaj, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Odessa, TX.
Dr. Bajaj works at
Dr. Bajaj's Office Locations
-
1
Odessa West Texas Cancer Center500 W 3rd St, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 335-8275
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Odessa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bajaj was called to treat me at MCH for very low platelets. From our first contact he helped put me at ease about my condition and told me he would work with me to get through it. He is a good listener and very compassionate person/doctor. I hope he continues to be available for me throughout my treatment. Trust is so important and I trust him implicitly.
About Dr. Kelash Bajaj, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1518220771
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
