Overview

Dr. Kele Sewell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.



Dr. Sewell works at CARES Medical Clinic in Anniston, AL with other offices in Carrollton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.