Overview of Dr. Kelechi Chiori-Omotoso, MD

Dr. Kelechi Chiori-Omotoso, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Medical Degree, University Of Lagos College Of Medicine, Nigeria and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Chiori-Omotoso works at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.