Dr. Kelechi Okoroha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okoroha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelechi Okoroha, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelechi Okoroha, MD
Dr. Kelechi Okoroha, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center
Dr. Okoroha works at
Dr. Okoroha's Office Locations
-
1
Minneapolis - Ortho600 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403 Directions (507) 910-0634
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Okoroha?
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Okoroha for my reverse shoulder replacement. He understood my needs, answered my questions promptly and recommended an outstanding physical therapist. Mayo is the best and he continues that tradoition,
About Dr. Kelechi Okoroha, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1356683510
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Henry Ford Hosptial
- Henry Ford Hosptial
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okoroha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okoroha accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Okoroha using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Okoroha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okoroha works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Okoroha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okoroha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okoroha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okoroha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.