Overview of Dr. Kelechi Okoroha, MD

Dr. Kelechi Okoroha, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Center



Dr. Okoroha works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.