Dr. Keley Booth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keley Booth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keley Booth, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pain Management, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Drumright Regional Hospital, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Booth works at
Locations
-
1
Elite Pain & Health13100 N Western Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (918) 393-8003Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Elite Pain & Health4200 Carriage Way, Weatherford, OK 73096 Directions (580) 260-5489Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Elite Pain & Health2020 S Service Rd, Moore, OK 73160 Directions (918) 376-3118Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Woodward
- Drumright Regional Hospital
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Booth?
Very knowledgeable
About Dr. Keley Booth, MD
- Pain Management
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1558387696
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Booth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Booth using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Booth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Booth works at
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Booth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.