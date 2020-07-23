Dr. Keli Donnelly, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donnelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keli Donnelly, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keli Donnelly, DO
Dr. Keli Donnelly, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Donnelly works at
Dr. Donnelly's Office Locations
-
1
Bryn Mawr Office931 E Haverford Rd Ste 200, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 520-6170
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donnelly?
I want to thank Dr Donnelly for her caring and expertIse. I have had pain for 18 months and many tests were inconclusive. Dr Donnelly referred me for an US and the problem was identified. I am forever grateful.
About Dr. Keli Donnelly, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1891016168
Education & Certifications
- Crozer-Keystone Healthplex
- Crozer-Keystone Family Practice
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Guilford College
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donnelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donnelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donnelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donnelly works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Donnelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donnelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donnelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donnelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.