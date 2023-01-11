Dr. Kolegraff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keli Kolegraff, MD
Overview of Dr. Keli Kolegraff, MD
Dr. Keli Kolegraff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE.
Dr. Kolegraff's Office Locations
Lincoln Aesthetic Surgical Institute2222 S 16th St Ste 340, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (402) 483-8530Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Mercy Medical Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9000Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
- 3 1008 Eastview Ave, Okoboji, IA 51355 Directions (712) 332-6001
Mercy Medical Center345 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9569
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had breast reconstruction and Dr. Kolegraff did an excellent job. She takes her time to really listen to your concerns. She also responds quickly to any questions you may have after you are recovering at home. She has excellent bed side manner. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Keli Kolegraff, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolegraff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
