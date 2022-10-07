Overview

Dr. Keli McCalman, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Mckinney, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. McCalman works at Inspire Bariatrics in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.