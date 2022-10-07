Dr. Keli McCalman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCalman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keli McCalman, DO
Dr. Keli McCalman, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Mckinney, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Inspire Bariatrics5561 Virginia Pkwy Ste 300, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 678-7900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. McCalman is a nice, caring, and friendly. She listens and also gives great feedback. Great support staff as well Courtney and office Manager Jessica made the process easy for me by guiding me in the right direction. If you looking for a great Baratric Surgeon look no further. They changed my life and they will do the same for you, your love ones, or friends.
About Dr. Keli McCalman, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. McCalman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCalman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCalman works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McCalman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCalman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCalman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCalman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.