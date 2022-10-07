See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in McKinney, TX
Dr. Keli McCalman, DO

Bariatric Surgery
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keli McCalman, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Mckinney, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. McCalman works at Inspire Bariatrics in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inspire Bariatrics
    5561 Virginia Pkwy Ste 300, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 678-7900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Mckinney
  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Obesity
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2022
    Dr. McCalman is a nice, caring, and friendly. She listens and also gives great feedback. Great support staff as well Courtney and office Manager Jessica made the process easy for me by guiding me in the right direction. If you looking for a great Baratric Surgeon look no further. They changed my life and they will do the same for you, your love ones, or friends.
    Jameka C — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. Keli McCalman, DO

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538366273
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
