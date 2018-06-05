See All General Dentists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Kelle Dennis, DDS

Dentistry
4.8 (389)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kelle Dennis, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. 

Dr. Dennis works at Peach Valley Dental in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peach Valley Dental
    3040 Briarcliff Rd NE Ste A, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 254-5196

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Southern Regional Medical Center
  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South
  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amalgam Dental Fillings
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Broken Tooth
Cavity

Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 389 ratings
    Patient Ratings (389)
    5 Star
    (345)
    4 Star
    (21)
    3 Star
    (10)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 05, 2018
    Never have I had such a great time at the Dentist!! Dr. Dennis is THE consummate professional AND the sage friend we all need. Not only does she provide exceptional service, she educates, inspires and makes you feel at home. HER staff must be cloned as they are equally professional, warm, thorough and personable. I never thought I'd say this about a dental practice...but I cant wait to go back!!
    Jun 05, 2018
    About Dr. Kelle Dennis, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205938586
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Dist of Columbia Gen Hosp(Georgetown Univ)
    Undergraduate School
    • Howard University
    Frequently Asked Questions

