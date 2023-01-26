Overview of Dr. Kelle Oberle, MD

Dr. Kelle Oberle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).



Dr. Oberle works at Red Rocks Ob-Gyn in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.