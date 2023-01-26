Dr. Kelle Oberle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelle Oberle, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelle Oberle, MD
Dr. Kelle Oberle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).
Dr. Oberle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Oberle's Office Locations
-
1
Cohen & Womack PC255 Union Blvd Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 763-5111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oberle?
Have had two babies (of our three) delivered by Dr. Oberle via C-Section (one was unplanned due to a breach position and stalled labor, the other was prophelacitc). She is as caring of a doctor as I've ever dealt with. I would highly recommend her and the caregivers at Red Rocks OBGYN for medical services and women's health.
About Dr. Kelle Oberle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1790831311
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oberle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oberle works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.