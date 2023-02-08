Overview of Dr. Kellen Choi, MD

Dr. Kellen Choi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Choi works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL with other offices in Woodridge, IL and Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Runner's Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.