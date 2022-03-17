Dr. Kellen Goldschmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldschmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kellen Goldschmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kellen Goldschmidt, MD
Dr. Kellen Goldschmidt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Goldschmidt's Office Locations
Terry M Gibbs DO5308 Harroun Rd Ste 175, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-5608
ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics l Gynecology - Levis Commons5180 Chappel Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (567) 585-0265
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
She is not my normal doctor but I had her during part of my labor and after delivery. She is really kind and takes the time to answer questions.
About Dr. Kellen Goldschmidt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
