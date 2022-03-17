See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Sylvania, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Kellen Goldschmidt, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kellen Goldschmidt, MD

Dr. Kellen Goldschmidt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Goldschmidt works at gg in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goldschmidt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Terry M Gibbs DO
    5308 Harroun Rd Ste 175, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 824-5608
  2. 2
    ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics l Gynecology - Levis Commons
    5180 Chappel Dr, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 585-0265

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Paramount

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Goldschmidt?

    Mar 17, 2022
    She is not my normal doctor but I had her during part of my labor and after delivery. She is really kind and takes the time to answer questions.
    Mar 17, 2022
    About Dr. Kellen Goldschmidt, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730568049
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Toledo Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kellen Goldschmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldschmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldschmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldschmidt has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldschmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Goldschmidt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldschmidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldschmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldschmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

