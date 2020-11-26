Dr. Kellen Sikora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kellen Sikora, MD
Dr. Kellen Sikora, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
OB/GYN Services PC17 Case St, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-2461
Ob-gyn Services PC Medical Office Bldg330 Washington St Ste 340, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 887-4198
The William W Backus Hospital326 Washington St, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 823-6354Monday6:30am - 2:30pmTuesday6:00am - 2:00pmWednesday6:00am - 2:00pmThursday6:00am - 2:00pmFriday6:00am - 2:00pm
- Backus Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is the most caring, knowledgeable, gentle and sweet GYN I’ve ever been to, and I’m in my 50’s. Loved her !!!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
