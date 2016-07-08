Dr. Kelley Branch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelley Branch, MD
Dr. Kelley Branch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
McMurray Medical Building1536 N 115th St, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Heart Institute at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Dr. Branch is a very empathetic person. He is an active listener and explains things on a level that his patients can understand. I have very much appreciated his gregarious but thoughtful approach to his practice.
About Dr. Kelley Branch, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1760572622
- University Wa
- University MI
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
