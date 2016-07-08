Overview

Dr. Kelley Branch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Branch works at Heart Institute at UW Medical Center - Northwest in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.