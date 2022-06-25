Dr. Brinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley Brinsky, DO
Dr. Kelley Brinsky, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belmont, CA. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Sequoia1301 Shoreway Rd Ste 100, Belmont, CA 94002 Directions (650) 596-7000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr Brinsky is the best! Professional, kind, great sense of humor, caring, deeply knowledgeable, patient!!
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1578977336
- Metro Health - University of Michigan Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine And OMM and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Dr. Brinsky accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.