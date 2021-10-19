See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Kelley Marshall, DPM

Internal Medicine
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kelley Marshall, DPM is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine / Science.

Dr. Marshall works at Oak Street Health Ashburn in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Ashburn
    3348 W 87th St, Chicago, IL 60652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 776-4471
  2. 2
    MD At Home
    2003 W Fulton St Ste 303, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 243-2223

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Foot Care
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Diabetic Foot Care
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 19, 2021
    She is wonderful dpm doctor. Dr. Marshall listen to her patients and verbally communicate with them so they can continue with their well care maintenance.
    Sanderson — Oct 19, 2021
    About Dr. Kelley Marshall, DPM

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942593231
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Mary's Hospital Passaic Nj|Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine / Science
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelley Marshall, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marshall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marshall works at Oak Street Health Ashburn in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Marshall’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

