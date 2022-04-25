Overview of Dr. Kelley Parnell, MD

Dr. Kelley Parnell, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Parnell works at Neuroscience Group in Neenah, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.