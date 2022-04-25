Dr. Kelley Parnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelley Parnell, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelley Parnell, MD
Dr. Kelley Parnell, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Parnell's Office Locations
-
1
Neenah (Main Clinic)1305 West American Dr, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 725-9373Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We had a great experience. My son has some anxiety with Drs., but Dr. Parnell made him feel comfortable and less anxious. She explained the process, made sure we understood what to expect, and made sure we were comfortable with that plan and didn't have any questions.
About Dr. Kelley Parnell, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1154328896
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Mayo Clinics and Hospitals
- Mayo Clinic Hospitals
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parnell has seen patients for Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Parnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parnell.
