Dr. Kelley Redbord, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The George Washington University Hospital.



Dr. Redbord works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Alexandria in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA and Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

