Dr. Kelley Redbord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redbord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelley Redbord, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelley Redbord, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The George Washington University Hospital.
Dr. Redbord works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Alexandria4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1100, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (571) 303-0563Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fairfax3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 302, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 544-7408Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Greater Washington Dermatology - Rockville2401 Research Blvd Ste 260, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 278-8996Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Redbord?
Dr Redbord was thorough with the exam (annual visual cancer screening), provided a detailed explanation of her findings and answered my questions with terminology I could understand. She gave me her undivided attention!
About Dr. Kelley Redbord, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1134252455
Education & Certifications
- Laser And Skin Surgery Center Of Indiana
- University of Cincinnati
- University Hospital
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- The George Washington University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Redbord has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Redbord using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Redbord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redbord works at
Dr. Redbord has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redbord on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Redbord. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redbord.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redbord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redbord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.