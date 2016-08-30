Dr. Kelley Rouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelley Rouse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Charlotte Obstetric & Gynecological9908 Couloak Dr Ste 201, Charlotte, NC 28216 Directions (704) 446-1700
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Hands down I would recommend Dr Rouse to family and friends. I was looking for a doctor who was personable, patient centered and experienced. Dr. Rouse meets all of these criteria. She also LISTENED to my concerns and within 5 minutes gave me feedback on what she thought was going on. These same concerns have been blown off by another provider for years. Further testing confirmed her hunches and I've never felt better after treatment. So appreciative.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Rouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rouse has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.