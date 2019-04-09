Dr. Kelley Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelley Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelley Smith, MD
Dr. Kelley Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Methodist McKinney Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
All About Children Pediatric2217 Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 542-1444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kelley Smith was phenomenal with our 3 year old son. He was so overloaded in the office, scared, and screaming. Any other doctor could have just walked away or told us to reschedule, but she took the time to get on his level, dim the lights and try to get him out of his funk. It really showed me that she cares for children. Thank you Dr. Smith
About Dr. Kelley Smith, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Pediatrics
