Dr. Kelley Stahl, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kelley Stahl, MD

Dr. Kelley Stahl, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Stahl works at North Atlanta Primary Care in Suwanee, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stahl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NAPC Johns Creek
    4235 Johns Creek Pkwy # A, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    5925 Iron Gate Trce, Cumming, GA 30040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 441-4824

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Direct Primary Care (DPC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 23, 2021
    Best decisions I’ve made in my health journey. I was tired of never seeing the same physician consistently at other practices and felt like no one really had a true picture of my health because I always had to see someone different. Dr Stahl listens, is knowledgeable and thorough. I feel like she knows her patients. I have insurance but am happy to pay out of pocket for a doctor that knows my health.
    Amber H — Dec 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kelley Stahl, MD
    About Dr. Kelley Stahl, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760464549
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Greenville Hosp Sys Greenville Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Greenville Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelley Stahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stahl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
