Overview of Dr. Kelley Walker, MD

Dr. Kelley Walker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Walker works at Center for Family Psychiatry PC in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Somatoform Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.