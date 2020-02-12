Overview

Dr. Kelli Arntzen, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Arntzen works at Westside Dermatology in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.