Dr. Kelli Arntzen, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kelli Arntzen, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Arntzen works at Westside Dermatology in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Dermatology Pllc
    4740 44th Ave SW Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98116

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Cold Sore
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Infections
Skin Lesion
Telogen Effluvium
Venous Sclerotherapy
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Kelli Arntzen, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1477630051
    Education & Certifications

    • Lac/usc Med Center
    • Virginia Mason Hospital|Virginia Mason Medical Center
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelli Arntzen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arntzen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arntzen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arntzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arntzen works at Westside Dermatology in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Arntzen’s profile.

    Dr. Arntzen has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arntzen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Arntzen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arntzen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arntzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arntzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.