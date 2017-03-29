Overview

Dr. Kelli Buckner, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Buckner works at Oak Street Health Lee Harvard in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.