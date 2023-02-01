Dr. Kelli Cawley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cawley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelli Cawley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelli Cawley, MD
Dr. Kelli Cawley, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.
Dr. Cawley's Office Locations
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Medical Oncology807 Farson St Ste 210, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every time I go to the Strecker cancer center I always feel as though they are happy to see me and know how I am doing. The care there has been excellent and they always go the extra mile such as staying late when my transfusions ran long. Dr. Cawley specifically has always always been so compassionate and helpful. She has gone out of her way to aid in my care multiple times and always displayed the perfect combination of upstanding professionalism and personal compassion. she typically also writes down explanations for things like lab results so I can reference them at home or with other doctors.
About Dr. Kelli Cawley, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1023113727
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cawley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cawley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cawley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cawley has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cawley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cawley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cawley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cawley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cawley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.