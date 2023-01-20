Dr. Crabtree-Wilson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelli Crabtree-Wilson, MD
Dr. Kelli Crabtree-Wilson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.
Stormont Vail Single Day Surgery2660 Sw 3rd St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 354-9591
Jane C. Stormont Women's Center823 SW Mulvane St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 354-9591
Stormont Vail Hospital1500 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Directions (785) 357-2574Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Stormont Vail Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Professional. Kind. Excellent listener. Smart. At a time when I needed one of the best .... I was so thankful to find Dr. Crabtree-Wilson.
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Crabtree-Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crabtree-Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crabtree-Wilson has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crabtree-Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Crabtree-Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crabtree-Wilson.
