Dr. Kelli Ingram-Baender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelli Ingram-Baender, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medicla College Of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Ingram-Baender works at
Locations
Olansky Dermatology Associates3379 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30326 Directions (404) 355-5484
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This woman is amazing. She healed the adult acne & now I feel so confident about my skin.
About Dr. Kelli Ingram-Baender, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1093793416
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Carraway Medthodist Med Ctr
- Medicla College Of Georgia
- Georgetown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ingram-Baender has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingram-Baender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingram-Baender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ingram-Baender has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ingram-Baender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ingram-Baender speaks German and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingram-Baender. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingram-Baender.
