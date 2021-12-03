Overview

Dr. Kelli Ingram-Baender, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medicla College Of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Ingram-Baender works at Olansky Dermatology Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.