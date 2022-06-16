Dr. Kelli Kilgore, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilgore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelli Kilgore, DO
Overview of Dr. Kelli Kilgore, DO
Dr. Kelli Kilgore, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL.
Dr. Kilgore's Office Locations
Lake Barrington Womens Health22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 111, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-7330
Gupta Medical Clinic Ltd284 Memorial Ct Ste B, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 893-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the most wonderful/beautiful VBAC after 2 C-sections. Just gave birth to my third baby and after wanting and longing for a VBAC I was finally given the chance to experience it. Dr. Kilgore was so patient and caring. As soon as I told her I wanted a VBAC (I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to after 2 C-sections) she said of course! As my pregnancy went along she answered every question with kindness and honesty. The day I went into labor I was afraid of the unknown of a natural birth, Dr. Kilgore calmed my nerves and reassured me that everything was going to be ok and she would be there every step of the way. She made sure the staff at the hospital knew I really wanted a VBAC and everyone helped me achieve that. She went the extra mile for us. Everything I wanted, everything I envisioned I got. From the very beginning I was treated with kindness and respect. I highly recommend her to everyone that wants to be treated with kindness and care. Thank you Dr. Kilgore.
About Dr. Kelli Kilgore, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1790120293
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kilgore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilgore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilgore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilgore has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilgore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilgore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilgore.
