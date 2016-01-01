See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Campbellsville, KY
Dr. Kelli Mathew, DO

Pulmonary Disease
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Campbellsville, KY
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kelli Mathew, DO

Dr. Kelli Mathew, DO is a Pulmonologist in Campbellsville, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.

Dr. Mathew works at Baptist Heath Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care in Campbellsville, KY with other offices in Elizabethtown, KY and Brandenburg, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Mathew's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Heath Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care
    101 Winston Way Ste 100, Campbellsville, KY 42718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 706-5787
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine
    2407 Ring Rd Ste 108, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 706-5787
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary and Critical Care
    100 Commerce Dr, Brandenburg, KY 40108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 706-5787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pneumonia
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    About Dr. Kelli Mathew, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386962223
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PIKEVILLE COLLEGE / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelli Mathew, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Mathew has seen patients for Pneumonia, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more.

    Dr. Mathew has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

