Dr. Kelli Ross, MD

Gynecology
4.1 (26)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kelli Ross, MD

Dr. Kelli Ross, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy of Tennessee College of Medicine Memphis Campus|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Ross works at Gainesville Gynecology Group in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gainesville Gynecology Group
    6730 NW 11th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 517-2301
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
  View other providers who treat Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 09, 2019
    It was my first time going to the OBGYN in 20 heard because the last two were extremely painful. I can't help but sing the staff's praises incident Dr. Ross. She made me feel so comfortable. She is super knowledgeable. She is even performing my hysterectomy which is a great relief. If you are uncomfortable with visiting an OBGYN, I suggest going here. I've also pestered the staff a lot and have been impressed with their demeanor and ability to answer questions I figured only the doctor could. I'm super grateful.
    K Rob — Oct 09, 2019
    About Dr. Kelli Ross, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831131630
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Shands Hospital at the University of Fl|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univeristy of Tennessee College of Medicine Memphis Campus|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
