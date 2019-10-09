Dr. Kelli Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelli Ross, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelli Ross, MD
Dr. Kelli Ross, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy of Tennessee College of Medicine Memphis Campus|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
Gainesville Gynecology Group6730 NW 11th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 517-2301Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
It was my first time going to the OBGYN in 20 heard because the last two were extremely painful. I can't help but sing the staff's praises incident Dr. Ross. She made me feel so comfortable. She is super knowledgeable. She is even performing my hysterectomy which is a great relief. If you are uncomfortable with visiting an OBGYN, I suggest going here. I've also pestered the staff a lot and have been impressed with their demeanor and ability to answer questions I figured only the doctor could. I'm super grateful.
About Dr. Kelli Ross, MD
- Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1831131630
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital at the University of Fl|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Univeristy of Tennessee College of Medicine Memphis Campus|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
