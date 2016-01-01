See All Pediatricians in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Kelli McCann, MD

Pediatrics
6 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kelli McCann, MD

Dr. Kelli McCann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. McCann works at Novant Health Eastover Pediatrics in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCann's Office Locations

    Novant Health Eastover Pediatrics
    517 S Sharon Amity Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1031

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Kelli McCann, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 6 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1265964274
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

