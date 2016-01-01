Dr. McCann accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelli McCann, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelli McCann, MD
Dr. Kelli McCann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. McCann works at
Dr. McCann's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Eastover Pediatrics517 S Sharon Amity Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 951-1031
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCann?
About Dr. Kelli McCann, MD
- Pediatrics
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1265964274
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McCann using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McCann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCann works at
Dr. McCann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.