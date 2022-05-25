Overview

Dr. Kellie Donahue, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Donahue works at Nhc Sierra Nevada Health Center in Carson City, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.