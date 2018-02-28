Overview of Dr. Kellie Higgins, DPM

Dr. Kellie Higgins, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fishers, IN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Higgins works at Indy Podiatry, Indianapolis, IN in Fishers, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.