Overview

Dr. Kellie Lane, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Lane works at University Cardiology Associates - Cardiology Associates Evans in Evans, GA with other offices in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.