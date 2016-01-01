See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Kellie Mathis, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kellie Mathis, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn

Dr. Mathis works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures), Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Dr. Kellie Mathis, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770563975
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.