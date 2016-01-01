See All Oncologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Kellie Schneider, MD

Oncology
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Kellie Schneider, MD

Dr. Kellie Schneider, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Schneider works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gynecologic Oncology) in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schneider's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gynecologic Oncology)
    125 Queens Rd Ste 540, Charlotte, NC 28204
(704) 908-2573

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Ovarian Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Schneider's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Schneider

    About Dr. Kellie Schneider, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1710195383
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

