Dr. Kellie Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kellie Schneider, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kellie Schneider, MD
Dr. Kellie Schneider, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gynecologic Oncology)125 Queens Rd Ste 540, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2573
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneider?
About Dr. Kellie Schneider, MD
- Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1710195383
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider works at
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schneider has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.