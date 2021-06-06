See All Family Doctors in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Kellie Muniz, MD

Family Medicine
4.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Kellie Muniz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. 

Dr. Muniz works at Physicians Health Care Plus in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Clermont, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Health Care Plus
    931 W Oak St Ste 103, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 931-0444
  2. 2
    Orlando Family Medical Inc
    5425 S Semoran Blvd Ste 7C, Orlando, FL 32822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 931-0444
  3. 3
    3130 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 931-0444
  4. 4
    Orlando Family Medical Inc.
    900 Towne Center Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 931-0444

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 06, 2021
Dr. Muñis She is the best doctor I have ever been to she listens to everything you have to say very nice and very patient always making sure you are happy and with no questions or concerns. It’s really hard now days to find a general doctor that really listens to you and takes care of you. Thank you so much Dr.Muñis god bless you and your family
Jovana — Jun 06, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kellie Muniz, MD
About Dr. Kellie Muniz, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1245256403
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Muniz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Muniz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Muniz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muniz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muniz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muniz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

