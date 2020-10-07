Overview of Dr. Kellie Rath, MD

Dr. Kellie Rath, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rath works at OhioHealth Gynecologic Cancer Surgeons in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.