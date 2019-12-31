Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kellie Rose, MD
Overview of Dr. Kellie Rose, MD
Dr. Kellie Rose, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose's Office Locations
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
2
Vascular Medicine & Surgery Specialists of Atlanta980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 1040, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 299-6488
3
Vascular Medicine & Surgery Specialists of Atlanta - Tucker1462 Montreal Rd Ste 201, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (404) 299-6488
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rose did my eliac bypass surgery plus two neck surgeries. I am 81 years old and doing good. she is the best.
About Dr. Kellie Rose, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1336174499
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
