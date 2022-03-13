Dr. Kellie Tolin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kellie Tolin, MD
Overview of Dr. Kellie Tolin, MD
Dr. Kellie Tolin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Dr. Tolin's Office Locations
Wake Psychiatry1500 Sunday Dr Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 322-2413
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Magellan Health Services
- MedCost
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My medicines of 15 years had stopped working and Dr. Tolin got me on the right path quickly! Very understanding and personable.
About Dr. Kellie Tolin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1851373765
Education & Certifications
- University Texas Health Center
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Hendrix College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolin works at
Dr. Tolin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.