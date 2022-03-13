See All Psychiatrists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Kellie Tolin, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (38)
Map Pin Small Raleigh, NC
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kellie Tolin, MD

Dr. Kellie Tolin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.

Dr. Tolin works at Wake Psychiatry in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tolin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wake Psychiatry
    1500 Sunday Dr Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27607

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anorexia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MedCost
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Mar 13, 2022
    My medicines of 15 years had stopped working and Dr. Tolin got me on the right path quickly! Very understanding and personable.
    AG — Mar 13, 2022
    About Dr. Kellie Tolin, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851373765
    Education & Certifications

    • University Texas Health Center
    • Wilford Hall Med Center
    • University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • Hendrix College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kellie Tolin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tolin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tolin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

