Dr. Kelly Abate, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kelly Abate, MD is a Dermatologist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Abate works at Moore Dermatology Associates in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laura M Cozzi MD
    1200 S York St Ste 3240, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 758-8688
  2. 2
    Premier Dermatology - New Lenox
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 505, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 741-4343

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Herpes Simplex Infection
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Very caring dr. Takes time to talk about her patient ( me)
    Michele Maletich — Sep 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kelly Abate, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528141116
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelly Abate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abate has seen patients for Herpes Simplex Infection, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Abate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

