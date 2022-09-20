Overview

Dr. Kelly Abate, MD is a Dermatologist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Abate works at Moore Dermatology Associates in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in New Lenox, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Herpes Simplex Infection, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.