Overview

Dr. Kelly Ahmed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.



Dr. Ahmed works at Kelly Ahmed M.d. Inc. in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.