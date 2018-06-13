Dr. Kelly Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Ahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Ahn, MD
Dr. Kelly Ahn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Ahn works at
Dr. Ahn's Office Locations
-
1
Sandy Springs Internal Medicine PC755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (678) 252-6370Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahn?
He's a fabulous doctor who cares and listens. He is associated with a patient portal and responds that day. Staff is extremely nice and very professional.
About Dr. Kelly Ahn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1225141237
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory University
- Johns Hopkins University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn works at
Dr. Ahn speaks Korean.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.