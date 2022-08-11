Dr. Kelly Alford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Alford, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelly Alford, MD
Dr. Kelly Alford, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Alford's Office Locations
Kidney Associates of Kansas City6530 Troost Ave Ste A, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 339-9214Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alford Took time to listen to my complex health issues… Very patient, very caring, full of advice Made me feel so much better even before taking any medication. A truly caring doctor!
About Dr. Kelly Alford, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1598724726
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alford has seen patients for Proteinuria, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.